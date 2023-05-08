Welcome to our weekly installment of Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, the Clinton Herald’s roundup of accomplishments, and sometimes a possible downer, from throughout the Gateway area.
This week we’re giving a Thumbs Up to:
• The Clinton High School Orchestra, which on May 5 achieved a Division I rating — the highest distinction an Iowa school music ensemble can attain — at the 2023 IHSMA State Large Group contest.
• To the organizers of Fulton’s Dutch Days. Each year, volunteers band together to bring together the annual festival celebrating the city’s Dutch heritage. This year’s festival brought out huge crowds to watch events that included Dutch dancing, the annual street scrubbing and parade and car show.
• To the 101 Clinton High School seniors who took part in last week’s Commit to Complete ceremony, where they signed certificates indicating their plans after graduation. Those plans include attending a two-year or four-year college, trade school, joining the military or entering the workforce.
• To Kira Price, of Clinton, who is one of 21 undergraduate students in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business to be named a Tippie Top 21 award-winner for 2023. Price is majoring in Finance at Iowa. The Tippie Top 21 award recognizes 21 of the college’s outstanding student leaders. The award-winners are undergraduate students who have excelled in the areas of scholarship, leadership, experiential learning, and advancing diversity, inclusion, and global engagement. Recipients are selected from nominations received from Tippie faculty and staff.
• To John Frey, who received the Guardian of Integrity Award at the Rotary District 6000 conference last month.
• To Kendell Riley, of Camanche, who in honor of her fifth birthday, raised $1,090 and donated it to the Clinton Humane Society. This is the second year Kendell has raised funds and given them to the humane society.
