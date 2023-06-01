Welcome to our Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, the Clinton Herald’s roundup of local accomplishments over the past week.
This week we’re giving a Thumbs Up to the organizers out there whose work enriches our quality of life in the Gateway area. Thumbs up to:
• The Lyons Farmers Market and its vendors. The annual farmers market opened last week in the Lyons District along Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Wednesday afternoons from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon, the vendors can be found selling their fresh vegetables, plants and homemade breads and other treats. For those who don’t have their own garden, it’s a great way to bag up some fresh food.
• Organizers of this year’s local Memorial Day programs, who bring in articulate speakers, and line up music and local Honor Guards to pay tribute to our local veterans and those who died while serving. We appreciate your efforts to help us never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
• Those who every year plan the Music on the Avenue and Finally Friday concerts. Music on the Avenue kicks off tonight with Brooke Byam performing on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Music on the Avenue is an open-air event that’s free to attend. It takes place every Thursday in June and July, with the exception of June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Finally Friday’s season begins Friday night at the Riverview Bandshell with a performance by local favorites Staff Infection. Finally Friday is on the first Friday of the month in June, July, and August at the Riverview Bandshell from 6 to 9 p.m. It also is free to attend, but donations at the gate are appreciated.
