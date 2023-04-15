Welcome to our weekly installment of “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down” – the Clinton Herald’s roundup of achievements and accomplishments from throughout the Gateway area.
First up today is a thumbs up to our local dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is observed annually during the second week of April to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service and sacrifice.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton declared the second week of April as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as a time to celebrate and thank telecommunications personnel who serve communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Also, a thumbs up to this year’s YWCA Women of Achievement honorees. The 2023 Woman of Achievement are Arian Stowe, Young Woman of Achievement; Dina Jetter White, Civic/Community Woman of Achievement; Melissa Werner, Professional Woman of Achievement; Dianne Prichard, County Woman of Achievement; Amanda Eberhart, Religious Woman of Achievement; Lynn Chambell, Unsung Hero/YWCA; and Brown’s Shoe Fit, Business Honoree.
The 50th annual Women of Achievement Awards will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 at the Vista Grande in Clinton.
The YWCA will also be recognizing the 2020-2022 honorees at this year’s event. Honorees for 2020 include Deanna Posey, Ann Reed, Karlee Low, Marica Larson, Kathleen Holland and Kira Price. Young Woman Achievement honoree for 2021 was Ava Ruden and for 2022 was Hillary Burken.
Thumbs up also to:
• Clinton High School student Brooklyn Grams, who qualified for national competition at the Iowa FBLA State Leadership Conference. Her presentation is on how Social Marketing Media Strategies could be used to work with hunger and food problems within the community.
• Paul Dotterweich, who this month was selected to receive the Clinton School District’s Gold Key Award that showcases accomplishments or service to the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.