As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we often are asked what we are thankful for.
It’s an easy answer for us: We are thankful for the many heroes in our community who donate to help others, with no expectation of payback.
We are wrapping up our 13th Great food Drive – Give Thanks, Give Food, Give Hope – and we are thankful to all who have donated much-needed food to our local food banks. Your donations have amassed food to feed hundreds of families at a time when our community is experiencing food deficiency.
Local donations to local food banks and pantries are the fast way we can have an impact in our community
We thank our community partners that work as collection points and help us market what our food pantries need at this critical time. These partners realize that helping others is a practical way to grow our community and invest in the future.
Many of our partners and their employees donate directly to our food drive and we have many stories of these unselfish efforts to feed our community.
They are A.C. McCartney, Aegis Credit Union, The Alverno, Brent’s Speedy Lube, Central Bank – Fulton, Clausen Warehousing, Clinton Harley-Davidson, Clinton National Bank’s Main, Lyons and Lincolnway branches, Don’s Jewelry, DuTrac Community Credit Union, Fareway, Pizza Ranch, Prairie Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care, Sloan Implement, Sweetheart Bakery, Turner Appliance and Zirckelbach Home Appliances.
To all our sponsors and all who donated: Thank you!
