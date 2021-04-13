Every year as Hollywood gets ready for the Academy Awards, actors, writers, lyricists, and all the artists and technicians behind the scenes wait to hear their names announced, hoping they will be the ones to take an Oscar home.
In the news business, we also have such a season – in the form of the Iowa Newspaper Association awards and honors given out by our parent company, CNHI.
Honoring everyone from writers and page designers to photographers and advertising account executives, INA award winners are selected by judges from another state press association who go through entries representing a newspaper’s previous year’s work.
The entries are judged by category, and whether a newspaper is a weekly or a daily publication and its circulation number.
The Herald has been actively participating in this awards program for a few decades; each year staff members in September and October dutifully turn in entries that represent their best work. The entries, which can be anything from a body of work to a single item based on a category, are submitted online.
Then the wait begins.
Sometime in mid-December, a letter from the Iowa Newspaper Association arrives at the Herald that lists the staff members who have won an award and the corresponding category. What we don’t know is what place the entry earned. That happens in February at the conclusion of the Iowa Newspaper Association convention and trade show in Des Moines. After two days of seminars and round-table discussions, the event concludes with a dinner attended by the Iowa governor, who gives a keynote address, and members of the Iowa Newspaper Association.
After the dinner, INA awards are presented to first-, second- and third-place winners. Each award, depending on the place, also brings with it points. The points are added together and top newspapers are named in each circulation category.
This year, the Herald for the third consecutive year received a third-place General Excellence Award, which is based on the points garnered by this year’s 18 awards, including first-place honors for Best Front Page, Best Blog, and in two advertising categories.
On the heels of those awards, we learned we also were named a runner up in three categories within our parent company’s annual contest. Those honored include Clinton Herald Sports Editor Beau Troutman for Columnist of the Year, Stephen Peters for Designer of the Year and Herald staff members for Newspaper of the Year.
The need for community journalism has never been more important. We recognize that every day as we turn on the lights and boot up our computers.
Measuring our efforts against our peers, which ultimately is the end result of these awards, helps us to plan and develop better content for you – our audience.
As such, our thanks go to you – our readers, who continue to support us in what we do, be it by subscribing, reading our work in print and online and giving us a call just to say “Good job”, and to the advertisers who put their faith in us to get their message out each day.
