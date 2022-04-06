Our local bald eagle trio has thousands of devoted admirers who binge watch the live-streaming story of this atypical wildlife family consisting of two dads and one mom.
A documentary of the trio has shown both success and misfortune. Unfortunately, this year is one of tragedy and has raised many questions about the future of this unique family relationship.
Th bald eagle trio’s story has been documented by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, a Friends group for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Their live-streaming Internet webcam became an international sensation.
The eagle trio has historically been early-nesters and this year was no exception. Incubation of eggs started on Feb. 23. The webcam doesn’t provide observation within the nest cup, so we don’t know how many eggs were laid. Two to three eggs are typically laid a couple days apart and require about 35 days to hatch.
The trio alternated shifts to incubate the eggs. On the afternoon of March 18, the trio abruptly stopped incubating and left the nest. Over the next few days, the vacant nest was visited by a variety of birds including a pair of Canada geese that were checking out the neighborhood.
The trio continues to visit the nest intermittently providing anticipation by fans they may renest. Renesting efforts are often successful but typically produce less eggs. We continue to hope the legacy of the trio will withstand this tragedy.
The bald eagle trio story began in 2012, unfortunately due to a tragedy. The female laid two eggs but the male did not assist with paternal duties for providing food nor incubation. She had to leave the nest and eggs for extended periods to find food during freezing temperatures.
Both eggs surprisingly hatched. At three days old, the first hatched chick was exploring the nest and tumbled off the edge to its death. Two days later, the younger chick also tumbled out of the nest. The pair of eagles subsequently abandoned the nest.
In fall 2013, three adult bald eagles showed up at the nest. However, one eagle was an outcast that was usually observed alone on a nearby limb. It was surmised the female had replaced the dysfunctional mate but he decided to tag along even though she had found a new mate. Two eaglets fledged.
Webcam fans named the eagle trio Hope, Valor I (the outcast) and Valor II. This unusual relationship of the eagle pair and outcast mate continued in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, the outcast mate had won the trust of the pair and they became a happy threesome with three eaglets fledged.
On March 24, 2017 the trio and two tiny chicks were comfortably living in their high rise nest when two marauding bald eagles viciously attacked the family. An hour-long struggle between two eagles started in the nest but ended on the ground below. Hope was subsequently missing and never found.
The two dads fought off continuing intermittent attacks for several days by the marauding eagle pair. The two eaglets fledged and the parents were given the “Best Eagle Dads of the Year” award. In September 2017, the dads recruited a new mate that fans named Starr.
Nature’s stories are intriguing. Thousands of arm-chair bald eagle enthusiasts are hoping our bald eagle trio will stay local and continue to provide one of the greatest wildlife stories on the Mississippi River.
