With all the divisiveness and negativity going on, and with the pandemic piled on top of everything, it's hard to see positives and just be happy.
But the Herald has added some medicine – new Sports Editor Beau Troutman.
There are a lot of folks like me who just like sports.
Mr. Troutman's columns and reports are great, informative reads, especially about the local scene. His Thanksgiving power rankings were hilarious!
No matter your beliefs, sports always have made us feel good, something to look forward to, and in these times, every bit helps.
Keep up the good work, Beau!
Chuck Burg, Clinton
