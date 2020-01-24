On Dec. 13, the U.S. and China announced a phase-one trade agreement just before new tariffs were schedule to go into effect. Six days later, the House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), in an overwhelming bipartisan vote, virtually assuring enactment of the replacement to NAFTA.
Both of these are expected to be enacted early this year, though details of the China pact remained unclear as of the time of this writing. The two agreements are important steps toward resolving conflicts with our three largest trading partners that had cast a pall over the generally strong U.S. economy.
While the USMCA had been on the table for more than a year, the China agreement is a wild card and more critical to addressing economic damage to U.S. manufacturing and agriculture. Leaders in both industries were cautiously optimistic, pending further details and proof that China would carry out its end of the deal. U.S. and global stocks soared to record highs when the President tweeted a deal was close, but the reaction was mixed when the agreement was officially announced as investors reacted to the lack of details and limited scope of the deal.
The so called “skinny” trade pact with China marks a truce in the U.S.- China trade war and could be a stepping stone to a broader agreement. There are several key provisions. The U.S. dropped plans to impose new tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods, including smartphones, consumer electronics, and toys, scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15.
It was estimated these tariffs would have cost households an average of $150 annually on top of the $400 annual costs of previous tariffs. The U.S. also agreed to cut tariffs on $120 billion of Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%. However, 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods will remain in effect.
In return, China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over the next 2 years. This would include an additional $32 billion in agricultural goods over the two-year period, bringing total Chinese agricultural purchases to $40 billion annually, with China working to raise it to $50 billion.
U.S. farmers welcomed the market expansion; still, there are concerns about how China might reach these levels, which are significantly higher than peak agricultural imports before the tariffs. Although no details were released, the deal also addresses intellectual property rights, forced technology transfer, financial services barriers, and unfair currency practices.
The USMCA regulates more than $1.2 trillion in annual trade among the three countries. It maintains the NAFTA framework of an open North American market, while adding additional controls aimed primarily at the auto industry, the Mexican labor market, and the Canadian dairy industry. To avoid tariffs under USMCA, a car or truck must have 75% of its components manufactured in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico, up from 62.5%. At least 30% of labor on a vehicle must be performed by workers earning a minimum of $16 an hour, about 3 times what Mexican workers currently earn, increasing to 40% for cars by 2023. While these rules should help U.S. workers, they may also lead to higher auto prices and drive manufacturing of some small cars to cheaper markets.
Mexico will be required to make it easier for workers to form unions, which in theory should drive wages higher and make it less profitable for U.S. companies to move operations there. Mexican trucks that cross the border will have to meet more stringent safety regulations. Although much of Canada’s protective dairy regulations remain in place, U.S. farmers will be able to sell more dairy products in Canada along with additional sales of U.S. eggs and poultry. For its part, Canada was able to retain a dispute process that has allowed it to successfully contest U.S. lumber restriction.
These agreements should reduce some of the uncertainty surrounding trade and may help stimulate the U.S. economy. The impact will depend on compliance by all parties. The China deal is tenuous, and it remains to be seen whether China will fully comply with the phase-one agreement and whether there will be a phase two that leads to broader resolution of conflicts between the world’s two largest economies.
