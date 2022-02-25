The week after funnel week has been very hectic. In the House, we have spent the week debating and voting on a multitude of bills.
To stay up to date with bills, and to keep an eye on the Iowa Legislature, check its website https://www.legis.iowa.gov/. All these bills that pass out of the House now will be sent over to the Senate for debating, possible amending, and voting. Not all of the bills will survive, and many of those that do come out are changed by amendments.
One such bill I had the pleasure of managing on the floor, HF 2337, is a bill that is the beginning of the end for the Underground Storage Tank program instituted by a previous legislature.
This program was first created to facilitate the testing of underground fuel tanks in the state of Iowa. Facilities were tested for contamination or other safety concerns. This program has been very successful and now has run its course. The purpose of HF 2337 is to disband the Underground Storage Tank program and redistribute the funds and responsibilities to the DNR starting July 1, 2023.
The bill also was amended to add a provision specifying certain amount of funds to be held for a specific use. If a storage tank that had originally been approved and inspected is removed, and further contamination is discovered, they can access these funds. This was important to us as we thought about small town Mom and pop gas stations that would struggle to correct this contamination without funding.
It was a pleasure to see this bill pass the House, and I’m glad to have been able to manage it on the floor. The UST program did what it was intended to do.
As always, feel free to contact me with questions or comments at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov, (563) 357-9826 or (515) 281-3221.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
