Several priorities moved forward this week at the Capitol, with a number of important pieces of legislation sent to the governor for her signature.
New Renewable Fuel Standards Passes Senate
This week the Senate passed House File 2128, implementing new fuel standards in Iowa and requiring gas stations to sell E-15. The bill allows various exemptions if a retailer is unable to meet these requirements, including a suspension by the governor or several waivers through the Department of Agriculture.
This bill will expand access to renewable fuels, boost incomes for Iowa farmers, and give more choice to Iowa consumers. The ethanol industry is indispensable to Iowa’s economy. This bill supports the ethanol industry, agriculture, and shows Iowa is a leader in ethanol and biofuels.
Throughout discussions on this legislation, we heard many concerns from smaller retailers who might not have the finances they would need to make the necessary upgrades to meet the requirements in the bill. To address these issues and help prioritize support for smaller retailers that dispense less than 450,000 gallons per year, the bill makes changes to the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program to help retail sites install, replace, or convert infrastructure to help meet these new requirements. It also provides small retailers with an additional exemption based on a site’s average fuel sales.
House File 2128 is a good bill for Iowa and Iowa farmers, supports nearly 40,000 jobs in rural communities, and takes a step towards energy independence. It passed the Iowa Senate 42-3 on Tuesday and passed the Iowa House later that day. It now goes to Governor Reynolds for her signature.
Unemployment Reforms on Governor’s Desk
Since the economy reopened after the pandemic, almost immediately workforce became a principal issue for policymakers to address. Governor Reynolds made workforce issues a priority in her legislative agenda this year. This week the House and Senate approved a compromise measure reforming and updating Iowa’s unemployment insurance program.
HF 2355 changed the length of unemployment benefits from 6 months to 4 months. With 85,000 job openings, tens of thousands more openings than Iowans on unemployment, opportunities abound for Iowans to reenter the workforce. Research has shown more people return to work at a higher rate as the benefits deadline nears.
Among other changes, this bill also changes the definition of suitable work. If suitable work is offered to people on unemployment, they must take that position or lose benefits. With so many parts of the economy struggling to find workers and some employers closing their doors because they can’t find help, it’s time to address the barriers to re-entering the workforce for some of the unemployed.
Finally, this bill is expected to save the unemployment trust fund $75,000,000. Those savings will likely lead to a reduction in unemployment taxes employers must pay. Lower unemployment taxes allow them to create new career opportunities or invest in their businesses, employees, and communities.
The recent explosion of federal government spending has undermined the value of work. Government payments replacing work has hamstrung many parts of the economy and even caused some businesses to shutdown completely because of the lack of available workers. This law is designed to get Iowans back into the workforce more quickly and address this pressing need.
Wrapping up the 2022 Session and Education Funding
With the progress of these bills, we are several steps closer to adjourning for the year. As Chair of the Education Budget Committee, I am working on finalizing the details of this $1 billion budget that funds the three Regent universities, community colleges, Early Childhood Iowa, the College Student Aid Commission, School for the Deaf, School for the Blind, and programs that help K-12 at-risk students succeed, like iJAG.
I have received many emails regarding use of taxpayer money for private education. Funding education for all students, including public, private and homeschool students, has long been a priority for Iowa. For many years, the state of Iowa has funded the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program, helping families pay for early childhood education at the schools of their choice, including private preschools.
In addition, Iowa annually funds the following educational line items (amounts listed are from the 2022 budget):
- $48.9 million for Not-for-profit Iowa Tuition Grant program (for private colleges in Iowa)
- $456,000 for-profit tuition grant program (like Waldorf University and cosmetology schools)
- $852,000 for non-public school textbook services
- $1 million non-public concurrent enrollment (for 9-12 private school students to receive college credits)
- $300,000 for non-public school assessments
- $9 million non-public school transportation
- $20 million for STO (School Tuition Organization) Tax credit for gifting money to private school education
- $26 million for the Tuition and Textbook Tax Credit. While some of it is claimed by families of homeschooled children and families of children in public schools, much of this funding goes to benefit families of private school children.
I encourage you to reach out to me on issues, budgets and bills of interest. Feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
