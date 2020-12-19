We’re nearing the end of 2020, and it’s been a tough year. Our community has come together in ways that we never dreamed we would need to do.
Kudos to those essential workers who have risked their own safety to make sure individuals and families have been taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic. And to those who stepped up after the derecho to help when it was needed most. You helped hold our community together.
You may not have thought of United Way when disasters like this strike, yet United Way and our partner agencies provided services way beyond the norm when it was needed.
Requests for assistance more than doubled as individuals and families faced difficulties paying their rent or putting food on the table. Suicides, reports of abuse, and substance misuse increased. Many were able to get needed assistance thanks to the community support of our partnering agencies and the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa.
But today we need your help. Our annual campaign is falling short of last year as we face challenges of the pandemic. Without adequate contributions, we cannot meet the needs of our communities in the coming year. We want to be there for these individuals and families who are our friends, neighbors, co-workers and family.
If you have not given to United Way, could you give this year? Even a one-time gift would be used well. If you have given this year and could give just a little more, it is sorely needed. Your gifts are appreciated more than you will ever know. When combined with that of many others they make a tremendous impact in our communities.
Thank you again for all you have given. Your time, dedication, and donations help more than you will ever know.
Julie Witt, United Way of Clinton County, Iowa 2020 Campaign Chair
