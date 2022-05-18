Unity Christian School in Fulton, Illinois is completing their 100th school year of offering Christian education. Unity Christian School began as Fulton Excelsior Christian School in the fall of 1921 in First Christian Reformed Church’s basement, housing 51 donated desks.
In 1924, a two-room schoolhouse was built on the corner of 14th Avenue and Eighth Street and had 42 students. In 1954, the name changed to Community Christian School as 80 students moved into a newly built four-room brick facility on 10th Street. As the school continued to grow in numbers, four more rooms were added onto the brick facility in 1960, with a gymnasium/kitchen being added in 1976, and a junior high wing in 1979.
In 1981, 16 freshmen began Unity’s first high school class, and in 1983 the Community Christian School/Unity School system purchased the former Fulton Elementary School annex building on 11th Avenue to house the prekindergarten through sixth-grade students. In 1992, the entire school system became known as Unity Christian School.
Today Unity Christian School hosts all K-12th grades at the 711 10th St. facility, due to needing to tear down the 11th Avenue property, and is home to 144 students and growing. Unity also owns and operates Unity Christian Preschool and Daycare on 12th Street for 3- and 4-year-olds and after school/summer care.
In August 2021, a 100th year kick-off celebration was held at their 10th Street school, complete with food and a live band playing praise and worship music, giving the Lord thanks for His faithfulness through the years.
As Unity concludes this monumental year, they are offering commemorative T-shirts and sweatshirts at cost. The back side of the shirt features Unity’s theme verse for their 100th year and is fitting as Unity looks towards the years to come. It is from Hebrews 12:1-2 and states, “Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus.” That’s exactly what Unity wants to do.
If interested in purchasing one of these specially designed shirts, please order online at https://unity100.itemorder.com or contact the school at 815-589-3912 for an order form. All orders must be in by June 1 and can be mailed or picked up at the school from June 6-10 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
After 100 years, Unity Christian School continues to grow as more and more families are seeking a Christ-centered education for their children. Donations are being gratefully accepted to invest in a larger facility so Unity can “teach Truth from a Christ-centered perspective for lives of discipleship” into the next 100 years.
Lisa Balk, Unity Christian School Board secretary
