Recently, there was another partisan clash in Washington, D.C., that threatened to stop passage of updated COVID-related legislation. There was lots of finger pointing and little problem solving as the ideologues worked to score political points instead of fixing things.
However, in the midst of this trouble, something positive happened.
Instead of resorting to the approach that is encouraged by politically biased media, which can find a problem with every solution, a group of 50 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans, worked on a solution that created momentum to get things moving forward again.
This group refers to themselves as the “Problem Solvers Caucus” and they work to find a path forward when hyper-partisans block things from getting done.
This is one of the things I like about Rita Hart and why I’m supporting her run for Congress. She is a practical problem solver that knows people need to work together to create progress. She understands her role as a member of Congress is to approach communities in the Congressional district and to make the federal government work for Eastern Iowa. She has and will continue to invest the time to ask people in her district about the priorities needed to help rural Iowa grow – and then work to address those issues in a proactive manner.
Dennis W. Lauver,
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.