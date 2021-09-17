Victory Center experiencing shortages
Recently, Victory Center Ministries (emergency homeless shelter and transitional housing) has started seeing shortages within their budget. Several factors directly caused the shortages:
1. We have lost the transitional housing units from South Third Street in Clinton; the building is the former YMCA. The lost cash flow is between $80,000 and $90,000 a year.
2. Donations from many of VCM’s donors have dropped precipitously due to COVID-19.
3. The increase of services to the poor has escalated. This includes providing lodging, meals, and quality food boxes. As of the end of August, 126,533 pounds of quality food items were distributed. This equates to the production of 93,151 meals.
4. The significant increase of utility costs at our women and children’s shelter and the men’s shelter has added much strain to maintain the operation.
These factors contribute greatly to our shortfalls. We need revenues and lots of prayer. Being economically sustainable is our goal! But we cannot sustain ourselves financially if we don’t get help real soon.
The Victory Center was founded in 1987. Financial help can be sent to The Victory Center, 516 Ninth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Or make a donation online by going to www.victorycenter.com
The center can be reached at 563-242-9016.
The Rev. Ray Gimenez, Director of Victory Center Ministries
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.