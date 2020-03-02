As of the last week of February, the death toll from COVID-19, the official name of the coronavirus, passed 2,700 and the number of confirmed cases exceeded 80,000 worldwide.
Most were reported in China, but more than 2,500 cases and 46 deaths had been reported from 40 other countries. In mid-February, at least 150 million Chinese citizens were under restrictions when they could leave their homes and more than 760 million, 10% of the global population, lived under some form of travel restrictions.
Global airlines cancelled service, many businesses in China remained closed after the Lunar New Year holiday, with the loss of Chinese production and consumer spending beginning to take a toll on global businesses. Some recent reports indicate that between 40-50% of Chinese businesses have resumed operation, some remotely, as the infection rate has started to slow in that country.
Many U.S. tech companies have manufacturing operations in China while also selling to Chinese businesses and consumers, including some of the biggest names and brands in tech. Vehicle manufacturers throughout the world rely on Chinese made parts and many have plants in that country. General Motors (which sells more cars in China than in the U.S.), Ford, Toyota, BMW, Honda, Nissan, Tesla, and Volkswagen all suspended operations in China. Other car manufacturers closed plants in other countries due to parts issues. Some global retailers, including Apple, McDonald’s, KFC, and Starbucks temporarily closed stores in China. In addition to disruptions in the global supply chain and Chinese consumer markets, the tourism industry in the U.S., Europe, and other Asian countries may be hard hit by the absence of Chinese tourists. Japan estimates 30 million Chinese tourists annually. One estimate suggests a loss of almost $6 billion in U.S. airfares and tourist spending.
China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and Wuhan is a key center of its oil and gas industry. The prospect of lower demand drove oil prices into bear-market territory in early February. Prices rose later in the month but dropped again with news that the virus may be spreading. Natural gas prices have also been hit by the prospect of lower growth in Asia. While lower prices may be good for U.S. consumers, oil-exporting nations, including the United States, will face lower revenues, and energy companies that are already on rocky ground may struggle.
Anything that affects China, the world’s second-largest economy, can have a powerful ripple effect around the globe. An early February report from Moody’s Analytics estimated that every 1% reduction in China’s real gross domestic product will reduce global GDP outside of China by 0.4%.
The report projected that disruption caused by the virus would cut more than 2% off China’s GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 and result in a loss of 0.8% growth for the year. This in turn would cause a loss of about 0.3% in annual global GDP growth outside of China and about 0.15% in the U.S. On February 16, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund was a little more optimistic, suggesting the virus might shave 0.1% to 0.2% off the IMR’s 2020 global growth projection of 3.3%. She did caution that there was still a great deal of uncertainty and that the economic damage depends on the length of the disruption. If the disease were contained rapidly, she thought there could be a sharp drop and very rapid rebound.
The immediate concerns are to combat the virus on a human level and normalize business activity. But the outbreak could accelerate the shift of U.S. and European manufacturing away from China, creating a more diversified global supply chain.
A recent surge in cases and deaths in South Korea, Italy, and Iran caused new concern that the virus may be difficult to contain. The concerns and fears surrounding contagion and its economic impact are weighing on investors’ minds, as reflected in the financial markets in the past few weeks.
Although it is too early to measure the full effect on global business, the situation remains in flux, so you may want to keep an eye on further developments.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
