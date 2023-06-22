In less than two weeks, Clinton residents and visitors from miles around will converge in the city’s Riverview Park to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Wiffle ball, volleyball and bags tournaments will get underway in the morning, and carnival rides will start up at noon. A parade will roll down Riverview Drive at 1 p.m. and the afternoon will be full of activities, including a petting zoo, carnival games, kiddie tractor races and live music by Down 24. Wrestling starts at 4:30 p.m. and the Clinton LumberKings will take on the Burlington Bees at NelsonCorp Field at 6:30 p.m., capped off by fireworks after the game.
It’s a full day of fun that actually began in 2012 with a parade and other activities organized by sisters Erin George and Emily Steenhard. The two had grown up in Clinton and were saddened when Riverboat Days folded the year before, a result of financial struggles, declining attendance and other problems.
That’s when the two sisters stepped up to volunteer to put together an event to celebrate America. It was a big success and has been a tradition ever since, first spearheaded by the sisters and then headed up by Dave Helscher and now Angela Gabel, with each year offering a roster of activities and family events to celebrate the Fourth.
It takes a lot of work and money to pull off a festival such as the one Clinton has on July 4. Most of the money comes from donations; the workers appear in the form of volunteers.
This year, both continue to be needed.
We encourage those who are looking to get involved in the community to sign up to volunteer to help with games, which can be done via the festival’s Facebook page or by sending a message to Gabel through Facebook Messenger. Everybody who volunteers gets a ticket to the LumberKings game.
To give money, go to the festival’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-clinton-4th-of-july-festival-2023?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet &utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
Getting involved by volunteering, donating or both is a great way to ensure the tradition continues. Our hope is residents will step forward to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.