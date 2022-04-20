Thanks to the Clinton Herald for the write up in last Saturday’s edition on my upcoming induction to the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame.
While I can only hope to live up to the recognition (receiving this award will be the honor of my life), it wouldn’t be happening without the support and hard work of many, many people.
Thanks as well to the National MS Society for giving me advocacy skills and platforms and to Tami Leavens for starting me down this road.
I want to emphasize that I am only able to do the things I do because of dedicated home caregivers. They allow me to remain in my home where I have the tools and resources to remain independent and productive. Without them, I would be in an institution.
Caregivers need the support of state legislators to be able to start earning a living wage and have basic employment benefits and protections. The cost of these home-based services to the Iowa taxpayer is a small fraction of the cost of nursing home care.
There is a very serious shortage of home and community based (HCBS) workers in our state due to the fact that the average wage paid to these crucial individuals runs $3 to $4 per hour less than that for even entry-level jobs at places like fast-food restaurants. This must change.
I also want to thank the many people who’ve contributed to the Bob Finch Memorial Fund’s (The Finch Fund) success. Whether it be by contributing funds, working to raise them, or guiding the use of them. I am so very proud of the good work we have done financing over $45,000 in projects helping Clinton-area folks living with multiple sclerosis maintain their independence and quality of life. There are too many of you to name here, but you know who you are.
Finally, I want to give contact information for anyone interested in the Finch Fund. To apply for support for an individual with multiple sclerosis or to support the Finch Fund in any way, email us at bfmf2018@gmail.com, log onto our website at www.thefinchfund.org, or call me at (563) 357-4311.
Greg Fier, Clinton
