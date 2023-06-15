From community event planning and local organizational leadership to chamber of commerce and economic development activities, volunteers provide a strong foundation for success.
Nowhere is that more true than in Clinton, where in the next few weeks volunteers will be the force behind annual events such as Felix Adler Day and the Fourth of July Festival.
That’s also true at the state level: Just last week, 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Awards were bestowed upon two Clinton residents. Barb Jacobsen was honored for her 25 years of volunteer service with Make-A-Wish Iowa, while David Layton was honored for serving on the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service, which oversees the federal funding of AmeriCorps programs in Iowa and promotes volunteerism, community service, and all volunteer community activities in Iowa.
Then on Tuesday night, five people were honored at Grow Clinton’s annual dinner: Kip Simpson, Brent Brightman, Sue Watkins, Carrie Donaire and Tom Kessler, who was the recipient of the Al Wise Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer.
It’s hard to know just how many people volunteer in our community, but we know they are everywhere: planting trees with Clinton Trees Forever, serving with MercyOne Clinton’s Auxiliary, sitting on city and county boards and commissions, organizing Finally Friday events, heading up car shows and craft fairs, and keeping historical museums up and running, to name a few.
We are thankful to those who step forward to improve the quality of life in Clinton and throughout the Gateway area.
You truly are the heart of our community.
