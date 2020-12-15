Dear Clinton residents: Today, the Board members of Meadowview Recreational Association, Inc. are asking for the community to help make decisions regarding the future of beloved pool that services the community.
Since 1958, Meadowview has served as both a private and public swimming pool for the community to enjoy during the summer months. Meadowview has been privately funded through memberships, donations, fundraisers, and in recent years, with daily entry fees.
These revenue sources have funded the daily operations for many years and the board has worked diligently to assure the pool is there for the community every season.
As many know, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Meadowview made the difficult decision to not open for the 2020 season. While this decision was difficult, the Board felt the safety of its staff, members, and daily patrons was the most important aspect to the community. In addition to not opening this season, the Board was faced with continued expenses associated with the upkeep of the pool and the upkeep of the infrastructure as well.
In recent years, the Board has looked to upgrading the infrastructure to be more cost efficient and to better serve the community with more amenities.
We, as a Board, have tirelessly worked to keep Meadowview open to the public as it provides such a wonderful service to the community. Within the past month, the board was faced to make a difficult decision of whether to pool will remain closed permanently or if we can open back up next season. This is why, today, we are reaching out to the community to ask for assistance.
The current Meadowview Board of seven is not just asking for donations, we are seeking community members to volunteer and help continue to do everything possible for the pool and the community. We are seeking new Board members to spearhead fundraisers and grant writing, to help with daily operations, and help make important decisions that will impact the future of the pool for years to come.
If you would like to help, please contact our Facebook page and we will be happy to meet with you and discuss how you can best help to shape the future of our beloved pool. We, as a Board, would like to thank you for your time and it is with great hopes we can get the needed help to assure the pool’s future success.
The Board of Meadowview Recreation Association, Inc.:
Tammy Isenhour – President
Andrew Luett – Treasurer
Kim Clarke – Secretary
Gregg Obren – Member
Mark Hilgendorf – Member
Jessica Hilgendorf – Member
Jami Luett – Member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.