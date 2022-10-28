Greetings.
The extraordinary struggle our federal government is dragging our country through make this year’s midterm election vitally important. The state legislature is the last line of defense insulating our local communities from the in-progress catastrophe spewing from D.C. Powerful, informed representatives are the only hope to survive this battle.
Iowa’s Senate District 35 race is undeniably important. As a rural resident of District 35, current State Senator Chris Cournoyer has my vote. I could not ask for a more qualified and relentless candidate to represent my values, and the values of those that desire outstanding schools, safe streets, and a fiscally responsible budget.
Chris has increased K-12 funding by $363 million over 4 years. She extended the SAVE statewide penny for school infrastructure and security, created a Teacher Apprenticeship program, and expanded the Teach Iowa Student Loan Repayment program to address teacher shortages. Chris is a warrior for our children, and for Iowa schools.
Increasing crime is concerning to me. As someone who values the effort and risk involved with law enforcement, I recognize that Chris has put policy into action. She floor managed the Back the Blue bill that increased penalties for rioting and added school resource officers to Operational Sharing.
Chris increased funding to community colleges, career and technical education, and STEM programs — all critical for the future of our children.
Political affiliation aside, Chris will faithfully serve her district. Last year after hearing about my efforts to propel conservative parent voices, Chris sought me out and visited my home. We spent the afternoon discussing issues- — something I will never forget. A testament to her character. A political career hatched as a champion for our children, now a warrior battling for the folks in District 35 who value the Americana we all grew up loving.
Vote Cournoyer.
Zach Ulfers, LeClaire
