Tom Determann has lived in Camanche and Clinton his entire life. He worked for his parents at Determann Industries in the trucking, barge, rail and road resurfacing business. He then became the owner and operator of this business for 40 years, giving him tremendous business knowledge.
Experience matters.
After retirement he gave back to the community by volunteering on many non-profit boards. After a few years he decided to run for Clinton City Council and he was overwhelmingly elected by the citizens. After his term on City Council he decided to run for Clinton County Supervisors and again he was convincingly elected by the citizens of Clinton County. He currently is chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Through these elective offices he has gained a great deal of knowledge as to how government works in our country and the state. Again, experience matters.
During the past 20 years, Determann has made hundreds of trips to Des Moines and at least 25 trips to D.C. to meet with state and federal lawmakers. There is no person in the state that has made this many trips for the benefit of all of us. Determann knows all of the players and will be able to hit the ground running.
Inflation. Determann has the perfect background to keep Iowa moving forward. He understands the importance of budgets, kitchen table items (food), 401's, farming and energy. Poor federal leadership in the last 2 years has made it difficult for families, retirees, business and workers. Determann's business knowledge will help all of Iowa fight this ugly inflation.
Crime. During Determann's time on city and county government he stressed the importance of full funding of four law enforcement departments and he made sure it was approved. He also followed up with the county attorney to make sure justice was served. Determann was involved in the building of the new jail which can now hold 100 prisoners rather than 40.
Drugs. Clinton County is adjacent to Illinois with its legalized marijuana, fentanyl, no cash bail and distribution of illegal drugs. This is a huge concern for all Iowa families. There will be a strong push by the opposing party to legalize drugs in Iowa. Determann will work hard to keep our state safe and free of drugs.
Schools. As you can see Determann is very well educated. He understands the importance of an excellent educational system. Iowa has always had strong schools which are run by parents through their elected fellow citizens as school boards. This continues to work well and Determann will be an outstanding supporter of education.
As you can see Determann is the first person to run for this seat in the last 40 years with an extensive background in how government works. Unlike other candidates he did not enter this race without knowledge or experience. The skills Determann has acquired in his lifetime will enable him to contribute and implement good ideas in the Iowa House of Representatives from day one.
David A. Rose, Clinton
