I have had the good fortune to join Jed Ganzer the past six months as he meets and visits with Clinton-area residents in his campaign for the Iowa State Senate District 35 seat. My name is Carol McGuire, retired Clinton Community School educator and a current substitute teacher.
What better way to learn about a candidate than meeting him at your door, shaking his hand, and discussing with him the issues on your mind? These have been Jed’s interactions during his campaign. He has a very strong work ethic – working eight hours in the classroom and then campaigning in the late afternoon and early evening of the same day.
Watching, listening and learning about Jed at these “door discussions” has given me a greater understanding and assurance that he is the State Senator we need to represent us in Des Moines. Using his experience and knowledge will help him become a respected senator to his colleagues and constituents.
Voters have spoken to him about a number of issues including school vouchers. Jed has 25 years as a public-school special education teacher and is a strong advocate of the profession that creates all other jobs. He has seen firsthand how a lack of funding has led to increased class sizes, teacher shortages and lack of class offerings.
Jed is a strong advocate for economic development and job creation. He has experience in the private sector as owner of a roofing business also. Jed is a strong advocate for the Affordable Care Act, which provides accessible healthcare for all.
As you mark your ballot please consider the voting record of his incumbent opponent and consider the possible future of our state: an Iowa where women will lose the right to bodily autonomy, a decreased ranking in Iowa’s public schools resulting from unfunded state-mandated programs, general funding that does not keep pace with yearly inflation and a loss of sustainable wages, training and education for Iowa’s untapped talent. Jed also believes it is time to raise our minimum wage so Iowans can take care of themselves and their families.
There are so many issues to consider in this election year. Plan your vote! And do remember that elections have consequences, and that our democracy is on the ballot.
Jed Ganzer is ready to represent us all in Des Moines and would be honored to have your vote.
VOTE early or on November 8, 2022.
Carol McGuire, Clinton
