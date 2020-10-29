We are writing this letter to support Joan Padilla for our next state representative for the 71st District in Illinois.
In the last election, we supported Rep. Tony McCombie. We cannot do that this time. We do not feel she tries to work across the aisle and to our knowledge, we do not see any improvements in infrastructure anywhere in the 71st District.
We need a proactive representative. That is Joan Padilla. Joan Padilla does what she says she will do. As the executive director of the Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, she has learned the importance of good health care for everyone.
We feel she will take that knowledge to Springfield and work for those with pre-existing conditions and will make every effort to initiate and participate in improving health care for Illinois residents. Joan has worked hard her entire adult life and continues to enjoy being involved trying to make our region a better place to work, play and educate.
If you want to see changes to so many things needed in the 71st District, join with us and vote for Padilla.
David and Barb Frantz
Albany, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.