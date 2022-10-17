The economy and inflation are on everyone's mind but where are we really and how did we get here?
The world is slowly recovering from the global COVID -19 pandemic, with countries moving at different rates. Some major trade partners, like China, are still instituting aggressive shutdowns, causing significant ripple effects through the global supply chain. This is compounded by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, a blockade of trade routes and the resulting sanctions. These are global concerns not unique to the United States.
How does America compare? Under President Biden's leadership, America has experienced record job creation and historic low unemployment. In fact, America's post-pandemic recovery outpaced all other G-7 nations.
Congressional Democrats also passed major legislation including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS Acts and the Inflation Reduction Act. These bills expanded access to healthcare coverage, lowered prescription drug costs, made historic investments in our infrastructure and energy grids, increased US manufacturing jobs, reduced the US child poverty rate to a 50-year low, and more.
Republicans in Congress not only resisted nearly all of these policies but are more than happy to celebrate local project funding they voted against.
We are getting back on track for hard-working Americans. The choice is clear this election. Vote for the party that is bringing America back.
Charlene Maaske, DeWitt
