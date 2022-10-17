Iowans will soon be voting on an amendment to the state constitution which would threaten the safety of Iowans across the state.
The proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution, which will appear on the ballot as Public Measure #1, is deceptively packaged. The proposal sounds identical to the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right of people to bear arms. But it is not. The problem is in the third sentence of the proposed amendment which states: “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Constitutional experts tell us that this hidden detail, using the legal term, “strict scrutiny,” may negate the few public safety measures for firearms which exist in Iowa and will tie the hands of future lawmakers to pass common-sense restrictions on the ownership and carrying of guns, leaving Iowans vulnerable.
Responsible gun owners, including law enforcement, support reasonable gun safety measures. But if Public Measure #1 is passed, gun safety protections in Iowa could be overturned, including laws prohibiting felons and domestic abusers from possessing firearms. If adopted, this amendment would force spending tax dollars in costly legal battles to continue supporting our current public safety laws.
If Public Measure #1 is passed, it would make it much more difficult to enact rational gun safety legislation, such as firearm safety training and universal background checks.
Only three other states have enacted amendments like this one: Louisiana, Alabama, and Missouri, and these are among the five states with the highest rates of gun death in the country. Contrast this with states that have strong gun safety restrictions; research shows a strong correlation with lower rates of gun deaths.
The US Constitution already guarantees the right to bear arms in the 2nd Amendment. Iowans already enjoy robust gun rights. Iowa’s lawmakers already have eliminated the need for permits to carry a handgun and expanded the "stand your ground" defense, among other moves. There is no justification for undertaking a "strict scrutiny" experiment here in Iowa.
Iowa is better than this. Vote "no" on Public Measure 1.
Laura Anderson, Franciscan Peace Center, Sisters of St. Francis
