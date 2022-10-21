Iowa Constitutional Amendment 1 on this year’s ballot is about guns.
Supporters say it will enhance our rights, but let’s consider the rights it could take away. Iowans can have guns now by the federal Second Amendment, and if the state amendment fails that will still be true.
But the Iowa proposal tries to prevent gun safety legislation with unusually strong language such as “Any and all restrictions of this right [to keep and bear arms] shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Anything subject to strict scrutiny is extremely difficult to uphold. The website of The Iowa Firearms Coalition, strong supporters of the amendment, says that under strict scrutiny “the court must presume that a government policy is unconstitutional” without difficult proof of a few specific circumstances.
Making any and all gun safety legislation nearly impossible to sustain goes well beyond the federal Second Amendment. Background checks, restrictions on gun ownership by felons and violent ex-spouses, and much more would be hard to sustain. The rights to pass such legislation are the rights I suggest we could lose under this amendment.
So I urge a resounding no vote on Amendment 1, which is not about rights to guns but about losing the right to legislate gun safety.
Thomas Gibbons, Clinton
