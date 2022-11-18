Clinton County will have a vacancy on our Board of Supervisors, and will need to fill the remaining two years of Tom Determann’s 4-year term. County supervisor is an elected position, chosen by the voters of Clinton County. Our county supervisors receive a taxpayer-funded salary with benefits, and they make important decisions on our Clinton County budget, taxes, county policies, and more.
On Monday, Nov. 21, at 1:30 p.m., a public meeting will be held at the Clinton County Administration Building to discuss whether the vacancy will be filled through a special election or by appointment. Our county supervisors are public employees who work for you. If you think voters should have a choice, please attend the meeting and speak in favor of holding an election.
Drew Kelley, Clinton
