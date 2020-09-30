My name is Jeff Michel and my wife, Chris, and I have lived in Clinton since 1976.
We would like to respectfully ask that you join us in taking a closer and future-oriented look at the Clinton County Sheriff’s election this November. We firmly believe that the city of Clinton and Clinton County voters have an extraordinary opportunity to provide the city and the county with two highly skilled, uniquely experienced and passionately dedicated public servants, community policing advocates and efficient law enforcement leaders for the entire next generation of city and county residents. All we need is to be thoughtful, insightful and patient voters.
This contest matches two candidates who possess excellent training, vast experience, strong personality characteristics and a passionate commitment to our Clinton community. In our opinion, we see two differences in these two candidates’ background, training, skill sets and experience: their focus on different aspects of law enforcement (county vs. city) and their level of administrative preparation. This suggests to us that we have two excellent candidates who would be ideal to serve our community in leadership positions.
Steve Diesch’s law enforcement background, experience and entire career, under the guidance of current Sheriff Rick Lincoln, has uniquely prepared him to become a highly successful county sheriff and the chief administrator to our new and very complex Clinton County Jail.
Bill Greenwalt’s law enforcement background, experience, training and passion have prepared him to become an extraordinary chief of police for the city of Clinton.
While we are well aware that both desirable and prestigious law enforcement leadership positions are not open at this time, we believe we need to approach this election both strategically and pragmatically.
We strongly urge all city and county voters to vote for and elect Steve Diesch as Clinton County sheriff in the upcoming election. Steve Diesch is the best qualified candidate to be Clinton County sheriff and continue to serve as the chief administrator of the county jail.
However, we also see a bright future for Bill Greenwalt and ask voters to be patient. He is truly a natural fit to serve as the Clinton police chief, given his close working relationship with our current and popular Clinton police chief, Kevin Gyrion.
When Chief Gyrion decides to retire in the coming years and this position becomes available, we would encourage all residents of Clinton to advocate for Bill Greenwalt to be chosen for the position of Clinton police chief by the mayor, the city administrator and the City Council.
Tthe number one challenge and responsibility of all voters is to elect the most qualified and experienced candidates to their respective positions. We are blessed to have two candidates who would be outstanding law enforcement leaders to serve our community. It seems to us that we have an excellent opportunity to match the knowledge, training, experience and passion of these fine candidates to the law enforcement leadership position that aligns best to each man’s strengths such that we may facilitate the optimal long-term outcome for the entire Clinton area.
Jeff and Chris Michel, Clinton
