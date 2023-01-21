Know someone with ties to Clinton County who deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments?
Maybe it’s someone you personally know or it could be somebody from years gone by who you’ve heard about. If so, now is the time to nominate them for the third annual class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame.
The Clinton County Walk of Fame was created to give visitors and residents an interesting way to experience Clinton County’s indelible impact on the world. The Walk of Fame also inspires all generations from the community and others to make a difference and sheds a positive light on Clinton County through their achievements.
A nominee for the Walk of Fame must have a significant tie to Clinton County. They may be born in or have lived in Clinton County and have made an impact locally or elsewhere in the nation or abroad. The nominee should have values and characteristics that demonstrate a significant positive impact on their field or to Clinton County. Individuals can be nominated in the categories of Fine Arts, Professional Achievement, Military, Athletics and Humanitarian Acts.
The 2022 class included WHD Koerner (Fine Arts), Karen Schneider Ericksen (Athletics), David Hilmers (Professional Achievement), Marquis Childs (Professional Achievement), Dale Gardner (Professional Achievement), Julie Allesee (Humanitarian) and Frances and Robert Bickelhaupt (Humanitarian).
If your nominee is chosen, the committee will notify the nominee or their family of their selection. There will be an induction ceremony for the nominees as well as a reception and an award will be given to the person or the selected representative along with a permanent public display. The induction celebration will be Sept. 24 at Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton.
Nominations may be made without any contact information for the nominee or the nominee’s next of kin. If no contact information is known for the nominee or their next of kin, please leave sections two and three blank on the nomination sheet. Nominations must be submitted to The Sawmill Museum at 2231 Grant St, Clinton, IA 52732 Attn: Matt Parbs. To be considered for the current year’s induction class, letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
This year’s nomination form along with more information on the previous inductees can be found at the Clinton County Walk of Fame website: https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html or found on the City of Clinton’s document page.
So think about it. You have a couple weeks to make a nomination for this great program that brings to light the many contributions Clinton County has made to the nation and the world.
