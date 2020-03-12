We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service know that families come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s true for wildlife too. Meet Valor I, Valor II and Starr, a breeding trio of bald eagles that live along the Mississippi River in Illinois. For several years, fans from all over the world have been watching this nontraditional family through a webcam as the eagles deal with the trials and tribulations of parenting.
Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the public’s understanding and enjoyment of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, began the webcam project in 2011. Over the years, the friends group based in Thomson, Illinois has built a fan base for the eagles, with thousands of people tuning in throughout the course of the breeding season.
History of the trio
Having more than two birds assist with feeding and rearing young isn’t all that uncommon, but it is interesting to see that these males seem to prefer the teamwork approach to raising a family. The original trio formed in 2013 after the female chose a new mate.
Even though the original male, known as Valor I, had been replaced by a new male, known as Valor II, he hung around the nest throughout the breeding seasons. It wasn’t until 2016 that the friends group and refuge staff were able to document that cooperative nesting was indeed taking place. In March of 2017, family dynamics changed dramatically when Hope, the female named by her devoted fans, was killed by another eagle.
The current nesting female, known as Starr, arrived on the scene later in September and successfully laid two eggs in mid-February 2018 with support from the two males. While both of the eggs hatched, only one of the eaglets successfully fledged. The other fledging died from unknown causes about three weeks after hatching. In 2019, the trio had a remarkable year. Starr laid three eggs and all three eaglets successfully fledged.
Continuing the tradition in 2020
On Valentine's Day, Starr laid her first egg with the second egg arriving three days later. Due to the depth of the nest it is unknown that there are three eggs.
The trio conducts shift work when it comes to incubation. During any given shift change at the nest, the relieving adult will land in the nest and nudge the incubator to take over duties. If nudging doesn’t work, more aggressive moves such as walking on the tail feathers or back of the unrelenting incubator is conducted. If still no movement, the reliever will snuggle against the incubator and wait for an attitude change.
Fans are tuning in to the eagle cam to witness the amazing adventures of this very unique family. We wish the trio continued success.
Learn more about Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and plan your visit today. Please visit Stewardsumrr.org/webcams to view the day-to-day adventures of this incredible trio.
Pam Steinhaus,
Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge – Savanna District
