So you’re scrolling through your Facebook newsfeed.
You run across a photo album a friend posted – pictures of her family’s trip to a nearby water park. You hit the like button. Just down from there, you see a post from a cousin wishing another cousin a happy birthday. You hit the like button and write a birthday greeting underneath. “Hope to see you all soon,” you add.
Farther down, your sister shares a memory from years past. It’s a graduation party. “Twenty years, wow, how time flies,” you type in under the photo.
The exchanges are pleasant and provide a way to keep in touch when life’s busyness keeps you from paying a visit. These are friends and family you’ve known your whole life, the ones with which you’ve shared good times, laughs, and memories. The ones you’ve looked to for advice. You trust them.
And when they share a post, you read it. Oh, there are political articles, too. A few here and there. “Well, there is an election happening so I better read this; after all, I trust (insert the name of family member or friend here).”
But it’s not your regular news story. In fact, after reading it, you are shocked by the details about this or that political party (usually the one you aren’t a member of) or person (who also most likely is a member of the party that you aren’t a member of.) “How did I not know this?” You angrily add a comment.
Later you read a story or see a meme about an issue that exists, but not to the degree portrayed, and without the personal involvement of the person alleged to be part of it. But you don’t know that. “It feels criminal,” you say. Again, you hit the share button. And for good measure, the follow button of the organization that wrote or distributed this story.
What’s not to trust, right? You are reading stories shared to Facebook, or other social media platforms, by people you trust. They are hitting the like button and commenting in agreement with you. “They agree, so I must be right in my assessment,” is the quick thought you have.
But please ask yourself first: Is what I am sharing true?
The Clinton County Elections Facebook page recently shared a list to help people get to that answer. It’s advice is easy to follow:
• Consider the source: Investigate the website that is posting the information. Is it credible?
• Read beyond: Go beyond the headline, what is the whole story?
• Check the author: Is the author credible? Is it a real person?
• Supporting sources: Determine if the sources provided actually support the information in the story.
• Check the date: Old stories do not mean the information provided is relevant.
• Is it a joke?: Research the website and the author to be sure it is not a satire piece.
• Check your biases: Are your own beliefs affecting your judgement?
• Ask the experts: In the case of such issues as mail-in voting, that means calling the Clinton County Auditor’s Office or the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office to fact check. That can be applied to other topics as well.
Just hitting the share button is how misinformation makes its way through our newsfeeds, skewing our views away from truth, entrenching us in the political divide we see today and causing us to live in alternate, competing realities.
And while we all have the right to our own political views, we each have a responsibility to stop misinformation.
Checking the boxes on this list is a place to start.
