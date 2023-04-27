As the Mississippi River’s waters continue to rise today, the Gateway area tomorrow will reach the 58th anniversary of the Flood of 1965.
It was a flood that crested at 24.85 feet at Clinton on April 28 of that year, bringing with it massive destruction as the Mississippi River’s waters pressed into neighborhoods and business districts in Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Ill.
It was a flood unlike any experienced in the Gateway area.
On the day the water crested, at least 850 Clinton homes were surrounded by water, 36 business firms and 16 industrial plants were out of operation. Over 50 square blocks of the Clinton north-end area were inundated and about 1,000 residents had been driven from their homes.
Water covered Main Avenue as far west as McKinley Street, flooding out a number of businesses. Well over 25 blocks were flooded in the south part of town.
Across the river in Fulton, some homes had water up to the eaves, while others had water on the first floor. Homes were pushed off their foundations by the swift currents.
Surrounding towns including Camanche and Sabula in Iowa and Albany, Erie and Savanna, Illinois were waging their own battles with the rise and fall of the river.
Millions of dollars of damage would be tallied across the region, with the flood spurring local officials to vow that they would find a way to prevent such damage from ever happening again.
This led to the construction of dikes along Riverview Drive in Clinton and across the river at Fulton. They have kept the two cities relatively dry over the years despite high waters — notably in 2001 and 1993 — that have caused major damage to other cities along the river.
Many who live in our area now were born after the 1965 flood. Those who grew up here have heard about it, but it is only through photos and the sharing of memories that they will get even close to a firsthand account of the devastation that occurred.
But those who were here during the Flood of 1965 seem to note two important things they learned from it and continue to appreciate.
The first is the spirit of camaraderie that was shared among local residents who worked night and day, together, to keep their communities from literally going under.
The second is the foresight our city fathers had when they decided to push forward with the construction of those levees, borne from the tragedy.
They are two realizations for which we will continue to be thankful as we watch the waters rise to historic levels this week and into next.
