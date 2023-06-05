Somebody should speak out.
Since I am somebody, I choose to speak out.
Recently I saw some graffiti on the Clinton riverfront with the message, “I Love dead cops.” This graffiti is not what Clinton is about, and it is not what I believe. This message betrays Clinton. Our law enforcement is not perfect, but they are here to serve and protect.
We have to be responsive about instances of hate in our community and commit to doing better. We all need to be more active about making a positive impact in our community. This is all of our responsibility.
We have to keep talking about issues that make us uncomfortable. Discomfort has never really detoured me from speaking up and out. We cannot imagine or enact the changes that need to take place in Clinton without first understanding the issues that divide us.
James Baldwin once said, “I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hate so stubbornly is because they sense once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with the pain.”
There is a restaurant here in Clinton County that has put a poll on their social media account that shows a picture of the American abolitionist hero Harriet Tubman with the question “Was Harriet Tubman a guy?”
What this question says to me is, "Stay in your place." This type of rhetoric is showing me that there is no place for me at this restaurant. This same restaurant has a T-shirt for sale that says “I’m Black and I Love (the name of the restaurant)." This restaurant has also posted several hateful remarks aimed at the LGBTQ community. This type of hateful speech leaves me to believe things are only going to get harder.
We need moral dignity lines that are never OK to cross. We need moral leadership that demonstrates that we are all humans and we all have worth. We all need to belong. Taking away someone’s “power” or “dignity” is never OK.
We the people need to collaborate on a solution. This hatefulness is not who the people of Clinton are; this is not who we are striving to be.
This is a time for us to all be courageous and confront the hate we see. This is definitely the time for Clinton to grow: grow in compassion, grow in understanding and grow in kindness.
Kathryn Wynn Calvin, Clinton
