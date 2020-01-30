We’re looking for answers
What matters to you?
There are no doubt some obvious answers: Family. Getting the kids where they need to go. The bottom line in the checking account.
They are the immediate ones that pop up as each of us get from one end of the day to the other.
But what are the answers beyond those immediate needs and plans?
We’ve been pondering that here at the Herald, where we are asking each other and ourselves that very same question.
When Herald employees who live in Clinton were questioned about what three things matter to them, we expected the answers to be focused on day-to-day needs. But what we found are actually combinations of filling those needs and outreach.
For example, one answer was community involvement, education and recreation, while another was entertainment, shopping and dining.
Safety, children and shopping was an answer while still another was the economy, entertainment and tourism.
Taxes and utility costs were in one response as were events and business. Shopping was the third component in both of those answers.
See what we mean? It’s about making a life that has basic needs met and manageable, and also about quality of life. It’s also about bringing people in through tourism and things to do.
Employees who don’t live in Clinton also answered with topics such as tourism, shopping and downtown revitalization. Safety, addressing drug issues (which also falls into safety), jobs and entertainment also were on the list.
It was a wide array of answers and one that helped us realize everyone has their own thoughts on what is important to not only them, but the community as a whole.
So what we want to do is ask our readers that same question to learn from you, with the hope that we can use that information to help shape our news coverage.
And we think that by asking the question – what matters to you? – we may be able to find answers to other questions:
What are problems in the community we want to see addressed?
How can we make that happen?
What are residents’ opinions on where the city should look to improve as we prepare for the future?
So send us your answers, three words on what matters to you, by emailing them to news@clintonherald.com or mailing to the Herald at 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton IA, 52732. You can also send us a message on our Facebook page or leave a message at 242-7101, Ext. 155.
It’s one small question, but its answers could turn into something big.
