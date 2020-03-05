It’s been 305 days since the sand-filled HESCO barriers gave way, sending the Mississippi River surging into downtown Davenport where it displaced residents and destroyed businesses. The Flood of 2019 hit every Quad-City area community in one way or another — homes on Campbell’s Island, a submerged River Drive in Moline, neighbors in Buffalo, Iowa, frantically filling sandbags.
Still, nearly a year later, there’s been little meaningful action when it comes to avoiding another catastrophe. After forming a flood task force that ultimately reached no conclusions, the City of Davenport has decided to hire consultants to study the problem. Other communities seem reluctant to admit river flooding is a concern at all.
We can’t afford to dither any longer. The time for urgency is now.
We’d like to see the mayors of all five metro cities and administrators from Rock Island and Scott counties come together to look at the problem through a regional lens.
A regional problem requires a regional solution, and we think it’d be helpful if our mayors stepped forward as leaders to tackle this issue together, not alone. And we think it should happen in a public forum. We’d like to hear from each mayor how flooding affects his or her city, what the city is doing to combat the problem, and how that approach figures into a regional perspective.
This isn’t a gotcha moment. We don’t pretend to have the answers, and nor do we expect the mayors to. But these are the leaders we’ve elected, and we think they ought to share their perspectives publicly, together, so residents have a better understanding of how flooding affects the Quad-Cities as a whole.
