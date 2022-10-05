The decline of Iowa's public education has been heartbreaking. Iowa used to have the best public schools in the nation. We were the sterling example all other states were measured against. But now we rank in the middle of the pack at best, and behind nearly every state in the region. What caused this downward spiral?
The past decade has seen a continuous underfunding of our schools, failing to keep up with inflation. Every year our schools are asked to do more with less, while piling on unfunded mandates. Our Republican majority state government took a hatchet to our teachers' bargaining rights, limiting their pay increases, bonuses, and voice. A majority of Iowans opposed this legislation, but our protests fell on deaf ears.
This last legislative session reached a fever pitch. In his opening remarks, the Republican President of the Senate set the stage by accusing our teachers of having "sinister agendas." The Republicans proceeded to introduce bill after bill attacking our teachers, limiting curriculum, censoring topics, banning books, underfunding education below the cost of inflation, and Rep. Norlin Mommsen’s infamous “Cameras in the Classroom” bill. All of these bills faced majority opposition, but Republicans were undeterred.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature legislation was her voucher bill to funnel our tax dollars away from public schools and into for-profit private schools. The voucher bill was so unpopular that even Republican legislators opposed its extremeness. While the bill ultimately failed, it set the stage for the next election. Reynolds vowed to bring it up again.
State Senator Chris Cournoyer campaigned on her opposition to vouchers, yet towed the party line voting for the bill. In doing so Cournoyer told all her constituents her campaign promises are subordinate to her partisanship. Reynolds then actively campaigned against members of her own party who opposed the voucher bill, successfully primarying them with loyalists.
Republicans do not care that this bill is unpopular. They do not care that it will divert money from struggling public schools or that it will speed up rural school consolidations. They only care about sending our tax dollars to for-profit private schools. And the only thing that can stop them is Iowans showing up to the polls and voting for candidates like Deidre DeJear, Jed Ganzer, Jennifer Hansen, and Kay Pence who support public education.
Lindra Bicksler, Clinton
