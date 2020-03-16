Too many people look to place blame for the spread of COVID-19 on President Trump, with the idea put in their mind that he did not act fast enough.
Exactly when (the date please) would you have done something? It is proven fact that China did not publicly speak of an apparent new virus until January 5, and it was January 11 when the first death was reported, in China.
Is that when President Trump should have stepped up and closed the borders, halted air travel, and ordered every doctor’s office and hospital in the country to stock up on millions of testing swabs?
There is nothing special about the test swabs, it is the laboratory testing procedures that identifies COVID-19. By the way, when did you think to tell the President to order increased production and distribution systems for toilet tissue?
Exactly what did you think President Trump could do? When COVID-19 began no one knew the method of transmission. Was it from an insect bite, food contamination, intimate contact, or blood borne like AIDS and Hep C? So when should the President have decided the method, and what else besides social distancing and washing the hands are preventative measures?
To date, during the current 2019-2020 flu season, approximately 10,000 people have died from the flu. Exactly what should President Trump have done about that?
The average incubation period for COVID-19 is five days. Once symptoms appear, the patient is infectious to others. So, let’s say you are exposed when the person behind you in line at the grocery store sneezes. You panic because he/she was pushing one cart piled high with toilet tissue, and pulling another cart stacked the same way. The next day you get tested and the swab is sent to a lab for analysis. Four days later you get COVID-19 symptoms, and you also get the test results back. The test says you did not have COVID-19 four days ago. Well, a lot of good that test did! Does your insurance have co-pays for lab tests?
When a vaccine is later available, maybe President Trump should order all citizens to return to the town of their birth so they can be involuntarily vaccinated. A King could order that, and it would also be a great time to conduct a census. The last time a King ordered that resulted in the birth of a Savior. If we could only be so lucky again, however, too many still don’t heed the teachings of the last one.
So, the political blaming is simply another visible sign of a disorder affecting a certain segment of the U.S. population. It is called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” It was first evidenced by accusations of collusion, or was it cooperation, or maybe coordination, or even coercion. But now it is COVID-19. By golly, you got him this time.
Lester Shields, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.