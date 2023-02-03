The FBI issued a public service announcement in December 2022, warning us about cybercriminals buying online search engine advertisements designed to impersonate real brands and websites.
The unwary who visit these sites find themselves directed to phony websites which host ransomware or other spyware targeted to steal login credentials and financial information. They can also connect you to a living, breathing imposter who will work to manipulate and cheat anyone snared by these look-alike websites.
Which is exactly what happened to a Camanche senior several weeks ago. Gordon reported he found himself having trouble with his Amazon Prime account on his smartphone. Looking for help, he went to Google, looking for Amazon customer service. He found what looked like the right website, and read some general instructions and Frequently Asked Questions. But those solutions did not work out for his issue. He saw a phone number published for further assistance, and called that number. Gordon reached what he described as a “very smooth, well-spoken man, the most helpful customer service agent I ever heard”, who agreed to “reset” the account.
This reset involved directing Gordon to three different websites and purchasing online gaming, using his credit card. Gordon protested, wondering why he needed to buy gaming to fix the problem. No need to worry, Gordon’s contact told him, “you are not going to be charged a penny.” Because the man sounded so confident and knowledgeable, Gordon believed him – for awhile. Gordon worked with this man “for hours”, before the ruse wore thin for Gordon, and he hung up.
It came as no surprise for Gordon to learn his credit card did get charged over $100 to buy the games.
Online search engines or browsers such as Google, Bing, Firefox, and Yahoo! charge advertisers a fee for their ads to show up in search results. The higher the fee, the higher the advertised website will appear in the search results. Cybercriminals are skilled at spoofing web addresses to look almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Maybe they change or add only one character. And when you open up that search result, you view a site identical to the real thing.
How can we avoid a situation like Gordon’s? Most search engines clearly mark search results as ads. Avoid opening up anything marked as an ad. Keep looking down the search result until you leave the advertised content. Even then, look at the web address, or URL, making sure the site is authentic. Most browsers also offer the use of an ad blocking extension during online searches. These extensions can be upgraded with little trouble to enable ad blocking, or even to allow some advertisement for viewing, but block others. And our last life of defense might just be a healthy skepticism for a stranger, however pleasant, who keeps asking for information or demanding unfamiliar action on our part.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
------
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
