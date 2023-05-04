A rural Clinton woman gave me a lesson in what Medicare fraud looks like. Not only was I able to see it, I held it in my arms. I held a large UPS parcel full of orthopedic braces, splints, and compression sleeves.
How do we know this represents Medicare fraud?
The woman, we will call her Mavis, allows her son Martin to manage her affairs, due to her physical limitations. Martin brought this parcel to me, telling me his mother received it. She never ordered it, and knew nothing about it. An invoice we found in the parcel informed us the shipper planned to bill Medicare over $2,000 for the contents. This can’t happen unless the shipper or an associate got hold of Mavis’s Medicare number.
Even though Mavis did not recall such an encounter, the likeliest explanation is someone called her and posed as a Medicare representative, persuading her to give out her Medicare number. In fact, a week after showing me the UPS parcel of braces, Martin brought in three more, smaller parcels, each containing four at-home COVID test kits. Mavis received these three in one week. In one we found a note informing us the sender planned to bill Medicare.
On my suggestion, Martin contacted Medicare to ask for a new number assigned to Mavis’s account. He also contacted the sender of the parcel and received a return authorization, to send back the braces, splints, and compression sleeves.
The Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol, a state agency charged with preventing Medicare fraud, reports increasing numbers of attempts by scammers to gain Medicare numbers from seniors. And the most common method they use to induce folks to give up their number is to offer free COVID at-home tests, just like the ones Mavis received. The Senior Medicare Patrol warns us, a great many of these test kits are fake, or never certified by Food and Drug Administration as an accurate test for COVID.
Here are some steps you can take to safeguard your Medicare number:
Check your Medicare Summary Notice which you receive quarterly, as closely as you examine your bank statement or credit card statement. If you notice a charge you don’t recognize, contact Medicare at the number on your card
Medicare will never call you. If someone calls and offers tests, medical equipment, or new cards, hang up. They are crooks. They only call to cheat you into revealing your Medicare number.
Avoid COVID surveys you see on social media. Such surveys are phony, and their real purpose is to coax people to reveal medical or financial information. These frequently offer prizes or gifts for participation.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime.
