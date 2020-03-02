Less than four years ago this reader was fed up with the daily barrage of pro-Democratic opinions published in the Clinton Herald prior to the 2016 election.
Calling out the bias reporting in a “Letter to the Editor,” it just so happened that a few days prior to the publication of that letter the Herald conveniently published a declaration of support for the Democratic party.
Unfortunately, it is human nature to believe most everything one reads. Not much fact checking is done since we all have busy lives and priorities for family and work hinder us from spending time to critically review political opinions that the Herald will publish. Pay attention to the repetitive names of the AP and syndicated columnists whose opinions are published. Observe the left-leaning sentiment that is expressed. Take heed to the points they try to make you believe.
Now imagine if the 2016 election resulted in Hillary Clinton becoming the president. We never would have known about all of the bad players within our FBI and Department of Justice who were scheming against Donald Trump. Not forgetting Democratic leaders like Adam Schiff, Pelosi and Jerry Nadler.
The Deep State that President Trump talked about not only existed but is deeper than anyone could have imagined. Today more facts have yet to be revealed. Understand that it is not just President Trump but any Republican candidate that would have been elected would have been the target of the same treatment by the Deep State players.
The difference is no one other Trump could have survived the political attacks he has endured all the while making America great! With Clinton as president we would have been farther down the road of socialism without being aware that our government was plotting to slowly take our freedom.
Here is the good news. Donald Trump is our president. However, the Democratic Party will never stop criticizing him and his administration to attempt to convince the American people that he should never have been elected all the way to the next election.
But there is a problem for the Democrats now. They are getting what they asked for with Bernie Sanders taking the early lead for the Democrat nomination for president.
Of all the socialist candidates running, he is the most outspoken of being socialist (communist). Good news for the president. Now Democratic leaders have to find a way to take down Bernie.
The media, including all Democratic publications, will have to share their print denouncing Sanders and the president. I, for one, get tired of reading the same biased columnist opinions. At least for awhile we will be able to read their derogatory comments attacking someone in their own party.
No matter who the Democratic nominee for president is, he/she will be forced to tow the line on the whims of the socialist Deep State. The long arms of the Clinton/Soros machine are waiting.
Larry Villa, Clinton
