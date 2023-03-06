Have you received a postcard or letter delivered in the mail, warning you of the expiration of your “home warranty”? The postcard might even note the bank or financial institution holding the mortgage on your property.
Such postcards go on to publish lists of the costs of repair or replacement of appliances, roofing, sewer, etc.
What should we make of this information? It is advertising and marketing, nothing more. The first thing to understand is the sender of that postcard cannot offer you a “home warranty”. Warranty is a legal term, with a warranty defined as a guarantee from a product manufacturer to the purchaser, to repair or replace the product in the event it fails or malfunctions. It’s part of the purchase price. The builder of your home, or in some circumstances the seller, can give a warranty, but not some other third party.
These postcards are marketing service contracts. You pay extra for a service contract. These contracts can cover repairs or replacement for things like the air conditioning or the refrigerator. If you decide to go with a service contract, make sure you completely understand the coverage. Consider these elements:
• Does the service contract call for a deductible?
• Does it cover the complete cost of repair/replacement, or is there a cap?
• Does the contract cover products of any age, or only newer products?
• Does the contract require work done by specific repair services or contractors?
• Does an actual warranty from a product manufacturer (like the refrigerator) already give you coverage?
After you consider all these factors, you may come to the realization that postcard is offering expensive insurance for limited benefits. These postcards hype scary-sounding consequences of “expired home warranties”. And they want to make it look official. Mortgages and liens are public record, so marketers and advertisers can get those records, and incorporate that information on their promotional postcards.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
------
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime.
