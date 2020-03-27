Please help me discern how I could do the most good. Say that I have $10,000 of disposable income yearly with which to help people. Would I get more bang for my buck if I:
a. choose 10 people from my community who could use my help and give them each $1,000? Or
b. pool my extra resources with 10 other like-minded people in my community, hire a manager to oversee our charity for a modest annual salary of $50,000, and allow said manager to allot our donations to help those in our community?
Obviously, choice “a” is the best choice as 100% of my money would go to help others instead of only 50%. That, my friends, is why conservatives always vote to keep taxes low – not so they can keep all their hard-earned money, but rather to better spend it. Why line the pockets of bureaucrats in Washington D.C. or Des Moines to oversee our good works when we could better spend those monies at the local level?
Many people are under the false notion (due to rhetoric from those with a differing view), that conservatives are stingy. According to www.philanthroyroundtable.org “A strong pattern that makes some commentators uneasy is the fact that, as Brooks put it, "The electoral map and the charity map are remarkably similar." Or to quote the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s 2012 summary of its giving research, “The eight states that ranked highest voted for John McCain in the last presidential contest…while the seven lowest-ranking states supported Barack Obama.”
In actuality, conservatives want to do more with less by downsizing government. Our burgeoning government workforce is sucking up the wealth of our nation. The combined salaries of all our government officials, their aides’ salaries, their expense accounts, etc., is shameful. And what do we get for our buck? Political, partisan gridlock.
According to Mike Huckabee’s book "Do the Right Thing," (published in 2008) we have 319 independent regulatory agencies that make up what Mike calls “a fourth branch of our government” not mentioned in the Constitution. Mike also wrote that in the 1930s, ”Members of Congress were allotted just two government-paid staff members. Today (2008) the allotment is twenty-two.” This is a disgraceful growth in the bureaucracy paid for with our hard-earned dollars.
I will end with another quote from Huckabee’s book which was taken from Thomas Jefferson’s first inaugural address: “A wise and frugal government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned.”
Monica Clarke,
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.