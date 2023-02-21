The Clinton County Whitetail Banquet in February of this year was a huge success from both a member viewpoint and through corporate sponsorship.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of the members, sponsors, national office and committee, the Clinton County Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited is proud to announce that over $22,000 was raised and 240 men and women, and over 20 children, were in attendance at the 2023 Whitetails Unlimited Banquet.
This year, through generous corporate sponsorship, a gift was handed out to every child present at the banquet. Reaching the younger hunters is the best way to conserve hunting for future generations and also helps insure conservation efforts will continue for years to come.
Through generous support from all our sponsors, members, and all who attended our banquet, the local Whitetails group will distribute the profits from the banquet by contributing to educational efforts, habitat conservation and preservation of natural areas in Clinton County. Our chapter is pleased to raise funds for such worthy causes and aid local schools, community programs and foundations to ensure that conservation efforts will continue in our area.
The primary goals of Whitetails Unlimited include promotion of a national educational campaign aimed to impart a basic understanding of practical conservation measures; promoting the acquisition, restoration, and management of wildlife habitat; and preserving the hunting tradition for future generations. The local Whitetails group is always looking for ambitious conservationists who are interested in joining the Whitetails Unlimited team. The local group is growing and now is an excellent time to join.
For more information, please contact Jeff Beckwith at 242-6939 for local Whitetails Unlimited membership information. Whitetails Unlimited thanks everyone for their continued support.
Clinton County Whitetails Unlimited
