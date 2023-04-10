Has fear of the unfamiliar and misguided beliefs replaced our common-sense way of governing?
I am curious as to why the LGBQT community is such a threat to our society. As for this heterosexual male, I do not subscribe to their lifestyle, but then they don't subscribe to my lifestyle either. Strange that I don't see them protesting against the heterosexual way of life, just protesting to protect the freedom to enjoy theirs.
As for the legislation that seems to be sweeping our nation in restrictions of the lifestyle of trans citizens: Why is there a fear to control restrict them? Because we don't act like them and we don't believe what their doing is right?
What criminal codes are they breaking by living their lives the way they are, which are guaranteed under our Constitution? They don't adhere to your religious beliefs? Great! You are not forced to practice their lifestyle any more than they should be forced to practice your lifestyle!
As for the protection of our school-aged children, to me it makes more sense and shows more responsibility for the parents to have a frank and honest discussion with their children should they encounter someone different in their school instead of making them aware of a situation and scaring them unnecessarily.
I do agree that some of the reading material in our school system should be age appropriate and regulated closely. However we also must realize the same kind of material that we are wishing to be removed from the school libraries can readily be downloaded by our children with any form of electronic device they have access to, regardless of their location.
When it comes to the trans children in our schools and providing them separate lavatories for their safety, isn't that more out of irrational fear? To me it sounds just a little like an embarrassing time in our history where there were separate drinking fountains for whites and Blacks.
As far as the trans athletes situation, I have done some research. The transition from a male to a female takes time and we're not talking just about the anatomically corrections that need to be made. It also involves hormone injections for the male so that the estrogen levels in that male are within single-degree percentages of that of a natural born female. It is a process that can take 2 years or longer.
So let's stop the belief that the star football player from last month wants to be the star on the girls basketball team today.
As far as the whole transgender dilemma that is facing our schools, I have no proven fact or hard numbers on how many but I'm sure they pale in comparison to the numbers that are being senselessly gunned down in the hallways and I don't hear of any legislative body fast tracking a solution for that.
Joel Butz, Clinton
