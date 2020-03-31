The responses to my last letter to the editor have been rather amusing. I can’t really say I didn’t expect some of it, because so many people resort to attacking the messenger when they can’t address the message. However, I must say you have all failed – miserably.
On purpose I did not tell you the answer to my questions, so you could engage in a journey of self-discovery. The as-yet unanswered core of my questions remains. What was happening in the U.S. or the world when President Trump was “supposed to be doing something”? I’m still not going to tell you, but it began on Sept. 24, 2019, with every 24/7 media or network news outlet frantic and obsessed in their reporting until Feb. 5, 2020.
In the meantime, it wasn’t until Jan. 15, 2020 when China announced the strange new flu was transmitted in human-to-human contact. Before then no one knew if it was from an insect bite, blood borne, intimate contact, or food borne. So, what lead the 24/7 media and network newscasts that day?
Recently reported warnings from OSHA, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Centers for Disease Control say that way back in 2009 the alarm was raised about the possible need for ventilators and other critical medical supplies. Warnings were repeated during the swine flu recommendations later that year, and again in 2013 for the Avian flu. Let’s see now, who was the president during those times that times who failed to respond? Many were claiming our recent economic rebound was Obama’s recovery. So should the failure to stockpile respirators and medical supplies be Obama’s failure also?
What should the president be telling states, communities, manufacturers and suppliers to stock up on for the next natural disaster or disease pandemic? How many water pumps and sandbags will be needed? How many emergency response agencies need boats and helicopters for emergency rescues? How many doctors and nurses will need to be on staff to handle the patients? How many extra hospital beds should be set up and ready to take patients with the flip of a few light switches? You can have everything you will vote for, and pay for, but not one thing more.
Stock up on Mom’s chicken soup for a quarantine, and the medical recommendations are Tylenol (acetaminophen) for a fever. You just have to bear down until January 2025.
I will, however, leave you with one of my personal predictions. The current travel and social distancing restrictions have left a lot of people cooped up at home with little to do. Hence, there will be a lot more couples welcoming a bundle of joy just in time for Christmas 2020. There is plenty of time for manufacturers of disposable diapers, baby wipes, and onesies to ramp up for the coming surge. Hospitals everywhere, including here in Clinton, should be making plans for larger maternity wards and needed services. Christmas will be here before you know it.
Lester Shields,
Clinton
