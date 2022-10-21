In his television ads, JB Pritzker speaks about his mother. From how openly he speaks about his relationship with his mother, people can see that she was a very important part of his life.
It was his mother who showed him how politics affects people's everyday lives. The inspiration she provided him is evident in his determination to make Illinois a better place to live for everyone. Throughout his career, JB has been open about his mother's struggles with alcoholism, which he believes taught him "empathy" and "understanding."
According to the most recent data, 42 people died from drug overdoses in Whiteside County in northwest Illinois between 2014 and 2018, almost twice as many as in the previous decade. State and national levels have experienced similar increases.
There are 130 individuals with a form of opioid use disorder for every individual who dies from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
JB has directed $760 million from opioid lawsuit settlements for treatment and prevention programs in Illinois counties and municipalities in greatest need. "Everyone's life is worth saving, and this administration will work tirelessly to end the opioid epidemic," Pritzker said.
Even if you voted conservatively previously, this election might negatively affect the older people in Illinois you care about. The far right does not have a plan to replace Social Security income for retirees, which they talk about eliminating.
Compared with other U.S. counties, Whiteside County has a higher percentage of people over 65. Twenty-four percent of the county's population is over 65.
JB’s Republican challenger Darren Baily recently promised former President Trump that in 2024, “Illinois will roll the red carpet out for him because Illinois will be ready for President Trump.”
Mr. Trump has made public remarks indicating he plans to end the job roll tax if he were to be reelected; he would eliminate the payroll tax that funds Social Security. In Illinois, folks have been paying into the Social Security system for years and are entitled to collect what they paid into it.
JB led us with compassion and fortitude through what could have been the darkest days of our state's history, the Covid-19 pandemic. When the federal government failed to respond to his repeated requests for medical supplies, JB found a way to charter flights with millions of masks and gloves. He gathered many of the most distinguished medical minds for consultation, and JB held daily news conferences updating us and developed best-in-practice solutions to public health issues. For this reason alone, JB should be reelected.
There are many challenges ahead for our great state, and JB has proven himself well-qualified to bring us through the wilderness into the promised land again, if necessary.
------
Michael Pessman is a gerontologist and works for Rush University Medical Center as a community engagement coordinator. He is a Public Voices Fellow through The OpEd Project. His hometown is Fulton, Illinois in Whiteside County. Follow him on Twitter @agernation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.