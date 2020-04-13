Wickham did a lot for county’s conservation efforts
You’ve probably read the headline, “Conservation Director placed on leave” and wondered what did he do wrong. Today I would like to talk about all of the things that he did right.
Walt Wickham has been involved with conservation for over 35 years. Before coming to Clinton County he worked seasonal positions with the Iowa DNR. Walt graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. Walt was a park ranger at Eden Valley and quickly moved up through the ranks in Clinton County Conservation, holding positions as operations supervisor, roadside vegetation/natural resource manager, deputy director and for the past 16 years executive director.
All of those positions are a result of Walt’s dedication and hard work. While Walt was responsible for the roadside vegetation program, he was recognized as a leader, not only in Iowa, but the entire country by being the first in the state and one of only a handful nationally, to utilize GPS technology for mapping roadside vegetation and documenting the county’s spraying program.
During Walt’s time as executive director, Clinton County Conservation has seen tremendous growth. All in all, 971.5 acres of public land have been acquired since he became director in 2004. The land was purchased with the help of organizations such as Pheasants Forever, Whitetails Unlimited and others. Wildlife Habitat Stamp and REAP grant funds were also critical in making land purchases.
Clinton County Conservation’s largest single project during Walt’s time as director has been the construction and development of the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center at the Rock Creek Marina and Campground. This $2.5 million project was funded by a variety of sources. Walt was successful in obtaining funding from the Federal Scenic Byway Grant Fund and the Clinton County Development Association and worked with the Clinton County Conservation Foundation securing donations and grants from area businesses as well as private donations.
The Eco Center is a state-of-the-art nature center with a large aquarium, educational facilities, banquet room, camp store and so much more. Monies have also been raised for nature center displays, playground equipment, building cabins and remodeling of cabins. Walt has secured over $2 million as a result of his grant writing.
Walt, being a very humble person, would never take all the credit for his accomplishments and often praised his conservation staff for their hard work and dedication. When flooding over the past two years greatly reduced the income at Rock Creek along with large reductions in budget monies, Walt had to reduce summer help staff. He could have reduced full-time staff as well but chose to stand behind them and found other ways to reduce costs, knowing how important their educational programs are to area children.
How do I know all of these facts about Walt Wickham? I served on the Clinton County Conservation Board for over 10 years under the direction of Walt. Walt was a pleasure to work with and has dedicated his life to the conservation of our environment, our wildlife, and most importantly, the education of our children and grandchildren.
I’m sure there are many readers who join me in saying: Thank you, Walt Wickham!
Judie Petersen, Goose Lake
