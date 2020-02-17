Iowa Senate Joint Resolution 2001, known as the “Protect Life” amendment by its supporters, proposes amending our state constitution by adding a provision which, if ratified, will allow our government to ban all abortions in Iowa, with no exceptions.
SJR2001 is a controversial bill addressing a very divisive issue; I’ll be a no vote, for a lot of reasons, but most importantly because I sincerely believe that a majority of my constituents do not support banning all abortions in Iowa – and that’s what the government could and probably would do if SJR2001 is ratified.
The House and Senate Republicans pushing this amendment say it’s needed because of a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court case (Reynolds v. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland), in which our Court held that under the Iowa Constitution, “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty is the ability to decide whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy;” to put it more bluntly, the Court held that the Iowa Constitution grants women a fundamental right to abortion, which means that the Iowa General Assembly cannot currently (legally) ban all abortions.
Supporters of the bill claim that the Court’s ruling is an example of “extreme judicial overreach by activist, unelected judges who invented a constitutional right that no one has ever heard of” (to paraphrase just a little of what I heard in the Senate and House subcommittee hearings on the bill), and that unless SJR2001 is ratified, our Iowa Supreme Court can and will invalidate all of our current regulations on abortions, allowing Iowa women to demand abortions “even to the date of birth” (that’s their language), and to use taxpayer money to pay for these late term abortions.
None of the above is true. The Reynolds ruling wasn’t an example of extreme judicial overreach, and the Iowa Supreme Court didn’t make up the right to abortion. Almost 50 years ago, in Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the U.S. Constitution grants women a fundamental right of control and dominion over their bodies that encompasses the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion; this federal fundamental right to abortion has been upheld in countless federal cases since 1973 and remains the law of the land. Our Court was asked to determine whether and to what extent our state constitution (which in relevant part is almost identical to our federal constitution) protects a woman’s right to abortion, and in a lengthy and well written ruling it did its job, and held that our state constitution – just like our federal constitution – does, in fact, protect a woman’s right to abortion.
And the Reynolds ruling will not invalidate all of Iowa’s current abortion regulations. As the Roe and Reynolds rulings both acknowledge, the fundamental right to abortion protected by our state and our federal constitutions is (like every other constitutional right) not absolute. In the Roe case, the U.S. Supreme Court utilized the same “strict scrutiny” analysis as did the Iowa Supreme Court in Reynolds, and held that the government can regulate abortions and can ban abortions after viability, except when necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother. And under the federal Hyde Act it is already illegal to use public money to fund abortions, with a few rare exceptions.
So the House and Senate Republicans don’t need SJR2001 to ban late term abortions or public funding of abortions – those things are illegal and will remain so, regardless of the Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling in Reynolds. They do need SJR2001 in order to ban all abortions, and many of the bill’s supporters have made it crystal clear that they will do just that when and if SJR2001 is ratified.
Iowa’s current abortion regulations are some of the strictest in the country; abortion after 20 weeks is effectively banned, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. This “20-week ban” is the product of years of citizen input and legislative debate and compromise and represents a fragile balance of many competing views and rights. The ratification of SJR2001 could and almost certainly would result in a repeal of this compromise and an absolute ban on all abortions – so I’ll be a no vote when the Iowa House debates SJR2001, because I believe that a majority of my constituents agree with me that Iowa women should continue to have access to safe, legal (and well-regulated) abortions, under at least some circumstances.
