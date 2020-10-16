Vote no for Mary Wolfe in the Iowa House. Mary is a puppet for the Iowa Bar Association – voting no or helping block every bill that would help children forced into the very “Corrupt Divorce Industry.”
Your voting record will prove this fact, Mary. As an attorney this is done for her and politicians’ monetary gain. Get out of bed with the Iowa Bar Association.
These bills would give children equal access to both fit and loving parents after divorce. Children need both parents actively involved in their lives. Deceit and collusion going on in the Iowa Legislature and Family Court need to stop. Please know and understand children are not weapons, Mary. The best interest of the child does not exist.
Join myself and other common sense voters in voting no for Mary Wolfe and yes for the children of Iowa. You never know, someday it could be your child or grandchild.
Martin Connell,
Delmar
