ASAC is working with community members to share an anti-stigma media campaign related to substance use throughout the county called “See the Person, Not the Addiction”. This campaign aims to address the misperceptions that may act as a source of shame for people who use drugs and their support systems. People who use drugs are still people. They need help, not judgment.
Stigma can be defined as a negative belief about a person or group. Examples of stigma are that people using drugs are dangerous, incapable of treatment, or at fault for their condition. This is false. Viewing addiction as a moral failing rather than a chronic, treatable disease can prevent people from seeking help. A patient who is currently in treatment shared their thoughts on stigma by saying, “people struggle to recognize that substance use disorder is a disease and not about choice.”
According to a health needs survey administered by MercyOne in Clinton, almost 40% of respondents reported stigma related to mental health and substance use as a primary social issue in the Clinton area. Evidence has shown that stigma in the health care setting can lead to poorer health outcomes for patients with substance use disorders. ASAC is meeting with health care providers to discuss topics related to substance use, stigma, and prescribing guidelines. This initiative encourages providers to prescribe and distribute Naloxone (the medicine that reverses opioid overdoses), avoid using stigmatizing language, and connect patients to Your Life Iowa for resources on alcohol, drugs, gambling, suicide, and mental health.
Using “person-first” language is one step everyone can take to address stigma related to substance use. Using terms such as “a person with substance use disorder” instead of “drug abuser” or “addict” implies the person has a problem, rather than is the problem. The National Institute on Drug Abuse has created a guide called “Words Matter” with more terms to avoid and alternatives to use instead.
The Area Substance Abuse Council has formed a countywide collaborative group to work on addressing adult methamphetamine and opioid use in Clinton County. Part of the ongoing efforts include working to reduce stigma related to substance use in order to encourage individuals to reach out for help.
ASAC’s training coordinator is offering trainings on addressing stigma related to substance use for first responders, healthcare providers, and prevention professionals. ASAC’s project is funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
ASAC is providing a column to the Clinton Herald on the first Tuesday of each month to update the community on training opportunities and efforts to address substance misuse in Clinton County. For more information please contact info@asac.us or 319-390-4611.
Ellen Gackle is a Certified Prevention Specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council.
